Seven commercial structures sealed during anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI) Seven commercial structures were sealed while several illegally built plinths were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) here on Saturday, an official said.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted at Majeen in Jammu Khas tehsil by the enforcement wing of the JDA in close coordination with the district administration, the official said.

Several plinths and other unauthorised structures erected on JDA land were demolished while seven commercial structures were sealed during the drive, he said.

The official said the commercial establishments had been raised without any sanctioned plan or legal authorisation and were found in gross violation of the master plan and land use norms.

The sealing of these structures was carried out to prevent further misuse of public land and to send a strong message to habitual encroachers, the official said.

The JDA has urged the public to refrain from unauthorised construction and to obtain the requisite permissions before undertaking any development on land falling within the Authority's jurisdiction.