Seven cops suspended for tracing Bhiwadi SP's mobile phone location

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for tracing the mobile phone location of IPS officer Jyeshtha Maitrei.

The 2017 batch IPS officer is presently posted as the superintendent of police of Bhiwadi.

"I have received information that my location was being traced by the staff of Bhiwadi cyber police. The matter was investigated and after finding it true, seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended," Maitrei told PTI.

She said the investigation in this matter will be done by the police headquarters.

Maitrei said Cyber Cell in-charge Sub-Inspector Shravan Joshi, Head Constable Avnish Kumar, Constable Rahul, Satish, Deepak, Bhim and Rohitash have been suspended.

All the accused policemen were tracing Maitrei's phone location through the cyber cell of the police department.

The SP has informed the police headquarters about this matter.

Maitrei, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Guna, passed the civil services examination in 2017. After completing the training in 2018, she took charge as the ASP in Girwa Circle of Udaipur.

Maitrei was later posted as the SP in Bhilwara. She was then appointed as the DCP in Jaipur Crime Branch.

Presently, she is the SP of Bhiwadi. She also has the additional charge of Khairthal-Tijara.