Seven-day katha called off over difficulty in crowd management, weather change

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) A seven-day katha programme in Jaipur was called off on the third day on Saturday over difficulty in crowd management and change in weather.

Pandit Pradeep Mishra was orating Shiv Mahapuran at the programme, which began on May 1 and was scheduled to conclude on May 7.

Last month, a similar event by Mishra at Churu district was cancelled on the first day after a stampede-like situation left three persons injured.

Police said the event in Jaipur was attended by more than the number of people expected, causing crowd management issues. After assessing the lack of arrangements, the police instructed the organisers to discontinue the event to avert another mishap.

The weather too changed, with rainfall and strong winds on Saturday.

Following this, Mishra announced that the katha was being concluded.