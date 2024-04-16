Seven dead after tempo collides with crane in Patna

Patna, Apr 16 (PTI) Seven people died on Tuesday after a tempo carrying them collided head-on with a crane near Kankarbagh bypass in Patna, police said.

The crane was engaged in the ongoing metro rail work in the area, they said.

“While four died on the spot, three others died while being taken to the nearest hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” the Patna Police said on X.

One person was injured and he has been admitted to a government hospital, it said.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the deaths, a message issued by his office said. PTI PKD RBT