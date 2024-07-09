Seven dead in Assam flood, 17.70 lakh affected

Guwahati, Jul 9 (PTI) The Assam flood situation remained grim on Tuesday when seven more people died, though the number of the affected people declined to 17.70 lakh with the water level of major rivers and their tributaries showing a receding trend, according to an official bulletin.

Two persons died in Cachar while one death each was reported in Dhubri, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The death toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm increased to 92 with 79 people losing their lives to the deluge alone.

The population affected by the flood improved marginally with 17,17,599 still suffering under its impact in 26 districts as against 18,80,700 in 27 districts on Friday.

An area of 38,870.3 hectares of cropland was still inundated as against 49,014.06 hectares on Monday.

Dhubri is the worst-hit district with a population of 3,54,045 is affected, followed by Cachar (1,81,545) Sivasagar (1,36,547), Barpeta (1,16,074) and Golaghat (1,09,475), the bulletin said.

A total of 48,021 affected people have taken shelter in 507 relief camps while 1,04,665 people have been provided with relief materials.

In the worst-ever floods in the famed Kaziranga National Park in recent years, a total of 159 wild animals have died so far due to drowning and during treatment, while 133 others have been rescued till Tuesday.

A total of 13,66,829 animals have been affected while 20 animals were washed in the deluge.

The infrastructure damaged includes 94 roads, three bridges, 26 houses and six embankments, the bulletin added.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri.

Other rivers flowing over the red mark are Burhi Dihing at Chenimari (Dibrugarh), Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon) and Kushiara at Karimganj.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the Brahmaputra and its tributaries were flowing below the danger levels in most places, even as the overall flood situation in the state improved marginally.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, “-Good News - The water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is below the danger level in most places.” In a few places, it was still flowing above the danger level but showing a falling trend, he added. PTI DG NN