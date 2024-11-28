Seven dead in two accidents in Gujarat and Dadra-Nagar Haveli

Ahmedabad: Seven persons were killed in two road accidents in Gujarat and the adjoining Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, a police official said on Thursday.

The accidents took place on Wednesday morning.

In the first incident, three men travelling in a private luxury bus died on the spot after the vehicle rammed into a truck while overtaking it on the Tarapur-Dharmaj road near Petlad town of Anand district, the official said.

"The bus was going towards Surat from Rajkot. The deceased have been identified as Dhruv Rudani (32), Mansukh Korat (67) and Kalpesh Jiyani (39). Nearly 15 other passengers, who sustained injuries, were referred to a nearby hospital. A case was lodged against bus driver Sohil Malek for causing death by rash and negligent driving on the complaint of truck driver Ghanshyam Zala," the Petlad Rural police station official said.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, four persons died after their car hit a large rock and turned turtle several times near Uplamedha village on Khanvel-Dudhani road, another official said.

"Five friends from Surat city were on a trip to Dadra and Nagar Haveli. While descending, their car went out of control near Uplamedha village and overturned three to four times after hitting a large rock. Hasmukh Mangukia (45), Sujit Kaladia (45), Sanjay Gajjar (38) and Haresh Vadodaria (34) died on the spot. The fifth occupant, Sunil Nikude (24), has been hospitalised," he said.