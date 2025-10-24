Seven detained for questioning after clash over dog bite in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Police have detained seven people for questioning in connection with a clash in Dalanchhapra village following an argument over a dog bite, officials said on Friday.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said an FIR was lodged on Thursday based on a complaint from a villager, Lal Bahadur Mali, against 10 identified persons under sections related to assault, rioting, and endangering life.

According to police, the incident occurred when Lal Bahadur accidentally stepped on a dog lying on the road in the dark while returning home. The dog bit him, after which its owner, Sanjeet Mali, allegedly arrived with around nine others, armed with sticks, and attacked him.

Hearing his cries for help, family members and neighbours rushed to intervene but were allegedly assaulted, and stones were pelted at them. Ten people, including four women, sustained injuries in the incident, police said. The injured were identified as Sudhir Mali, Chandrawati Devi, Renu Devi, Manish, Shashikant, Kapil, Ramawati Devi, Lal Bahadur, Jitendra, and Sanju.

They were taken to the government hospital in Sonbarsa. Five of them were later referred to the district hospital, and two seriously injured victims, Sudhir Mali and Chandrawati Devi, were shifted to Varanasi for treatment, officials said.

Qureshi said that police are interrogating the seven detainees, and further investigation is underway.