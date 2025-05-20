Seven die in incidents of lightning strikes, drowning in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), May 20 (PTI) At least seven people died due to incidents of lightning strike and drowning in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Tuesday, police said.

Five people drowned in two areas of the district, while two others were killed after being struck by lightning, they said.

Four members of a family, including a woman and her two daughters, drowned while bathing in a pond at Gamharia village in Chandankiyari area, said Kaushalendra Kumar, in-charge of the local police station.

The second incident happened at Barmasia village, where a boy drowned in a village pond, another police official said.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a lightning strike in Simrabeda village under the Mahuatand police station area, Bermo Sub-Divisional Police Officer BN Singh said. PTI COR SAN NAM NN