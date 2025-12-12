Seven districts in Maharashtra saw 14,526 child deaths in three years: Govt

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Seven districts of Maharashtra recorded 14,526 child deaths over the past three years, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar told the legislative assembly on Friday, citing government records.

Abitkar shared the data in a written reply to a question raised by BJP legislator Sneha Dubey.

According to the minister, between 2022-23 and 2024-25, Pune, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal districts collectively reported 14,526 child deaths.

The figure includes infants and children under five admitted to government facilities, as well as cases of severe malnutrition. The minister also said that 138 infant deaths have been recorded in the tribal-dominated Palghar district.

Citing the state health department's data as of November 2025, Abitkar said 203 children were identified as suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 2,666 from Moderate Acute Malnutrition. The proportion of underweight children was recorded at 0.23 per cent, while 1.48 per cent fell in the moderately underweight category.

He also referred to the Sample Registration System 2022, released by the Registrar General of India, which estimated Maharashtra’s neonatal mortality rate at 11 per 1,000 live births, lower than the national average of 23.

Abitkar said the state government has adopted multiple measures under the Integrated Child Development Services programme to reduce malnutrition.

These include regular health examinations, the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Amrut Aahar Yojana for pregnant women, targeted interventions for SAM children, the Nutrition Campaign, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and the ‘Suposhit Maharashtra’ initiative. PTI ND NR