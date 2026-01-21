Seven drug peddlers arrested in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 21(PTI) As many as seven drug peddlers, including a couple, have been arrested with 53.61 grams of 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) in two separate cases here, police said on Wednesday.

In the first case, Aditya Pandit, his wife Anu Kumari, Rajesh Kumar, Lalit Thakur and Naresh Kumar were arrested on Tuesday from Ward No 3, Pratapnagar, with 39.78 grams of chitta.

The police said that all were residents of Hamirpur, and action was taken on a tip-off.

Similarly, on the same day, two persons were arrested with 13.83 grams of chitta near Bhota town.

The accused Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Una district and Sahil from Pathliyar village here were travelling on a motorcycle when they were nabbed by the police with the contraband.

Superintendent of Police Hamirpur Balbir Singh Thakur confirmed the report and said cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 have been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR APL APL