Seven drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Seven alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A police spokesman said that seven persons, including a non-local, were arrested in north Kashmir.

Five were arrested in Baramulla district and two were held in Kupwara district, he added.

Giving further details, the spokesman said the police intercepted a person identified as Adil Ashraf Khan, a resident of Pethseer Sopore in Baramulla district, at a checkpoint at Pethseer Crossing.

Advertisment

The spokesman said that Khan was arrested as 248 Spasmo Proxyvon Plus capsules were recovered from his possession during searches, adding various cases have been registered against him in 2020, 2021 and 2022 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another incident in Baramulla, the police intercepted a non-local identified as Arhan Khan, a resident of Gaukhana Kadim Uttar Pradesh, at present Kanthbagh Baramulla.

He was arrested as during searches 14 grams of brown sugar was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

Advertisment

In Handwara area of Kupwara district, the police intercepted a vehicle with two persons on board at a checkpoint at Chotipora.

The spokesman said that the two have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Dar and Danish Ahmad Bhat -- both residents of Batkot Handwara.

The police recovered 126 grams of charas from their possession during searches. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the crime has also been seized, the spokesman said.

Advertisment

In another similar action, the police intercepted a vehicle with three persons on board at a checkpoint at Jheel Bund Pattan.

The spokesman said that they have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Lawaypora Srinagar, Imran Hussain Malla, a resident of Yakhmanpora, and Mohammad Amin Waza, a resident of Shahtulpora Sumbal.

About 28 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession and the three were arrested, he added.

The spokesman said that cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have begun. PTI SSB AS AS