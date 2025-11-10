Seven elephants saved from train hits in NFR zone due to crew vigilance

Guwahati, Nov 10 (PTI) At least seven elephants were saved from train hits over the past month due to promptness and vigilance displayed by personnel of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), an official statement said on Monday.

In the first incident on October 10, tower wagon driver Jitendra Kumar noticed two elephants crossing tracks between Rajabhatkhawa and Kalchini section of Alipurduar Division.

Acting swiftly, he applied the brakes and brought the wagon to a complete halt, thereby preventing a potential elephant dashing incident, it said.

In another instance on October 16, while operating a special train, loco pilot Satyendra Yadav and assistant loco pilot Sudarshan Hatimuria noticed four elephants crossing the tracks in Mariani – Titabar section of Tinsukia Division.

The crew acted promptly by applying the brakes and stopping the train in time, saving the lives of four elephants, the statement said.

Similarly, on October 24, the crew of train No. 20503 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express loco pilot Lalman and assistant loco pilot Vinit Gupta observed an elephant on the track between Bokajan – Khotkhoti section of Tinsukia Division.

They immediately applied emergency brakes and brought the train to a halt, thereby averting a possible mishap and ensuring safety for both wildlife and passengers.

"With the longest elephant corridors in the Indian Railways network, NFR remains committed to ensuring safe train operations while protecting wildlife. The railway is continuously implementing measures such as Intrusion Detection Systems, construction of underpasses and enhanced patrolling to reduce elephant–train collisions in sensitive areas," the statement said.