Seven employees of Palghar hotel injured in fire

Palghar, Apr 30 (PTI) Seven employees of a hotel received burn injuries when a fire broke out in the lodging facility and triggered explosions in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

One of them was in a serious condition, they said.

Senior inspector Balasaheb Pawar of the Achole police station said the injured, one of them with 80 per cent burn wounds, were admitted to two different hospitals in the city located adjoining Mumbai.

The fire broke out in the hotel located in the Nalla Sopara area at around 3.30 pm and it was doused after three hours of firefighting efforts, said the police officer.

Seven employees of the hotel were injured in the blaze, he said.

The official said there were explosions due to the fire, whose exact cause was not immediately known.

A gas pipeline passes near the hotel and digging work was in progress at the spot. It is suspected the gas pipeline got damaged due to the digging work and caused the fire, he added. PTI COR RSY