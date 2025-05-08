Seven ex-NCP (SP) corporators from Thane join Shiv Sena

Thane, May 8 (PTI) In a setback to the NCP (SP) ahead of the civic polls, seven former corporators from the party in Thane were inducted into the Shiv Sena on Thursday.

The former corporators joined the fold in the presence of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, and other party leaders.

The new inductees included former corporators Milind Patil, Manali Patil, Mahesh Salvi, Manisha Salvi, Surekha Patil, Sachin Mhatre and Pramila Kini.

Milind Patil was the former Leader of the Opposition in the Thane Municipal Corporation, while Surekha Patil served as the working president of the Thane Mahila NCP (SP).

This move is a blow to the NCP (SP), particularly in the Kalwa-Mumbra belt, a stronghold of party leader Jitendra Awhad.

The Shiv Sena, in a statement, said, "The party does not work only for elections. Our commitment is 12 months, 365 days a year. That dedication has inspired leaders and workers from other parties to put their faith in Eknath Shinde's leadership and join our movement." PTI COR ARU