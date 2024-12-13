Seven fishermen rescued from sinking boat in ICG-led operation off Porbandar coast

Porbandar, Dec 13 (PTI) Five persons were rescued on Friday from a boat that sank 40 kilometres off the coast of Porbandar in Gujarat in an operation led by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official said.

ICG ship C-161 and another fishing boat rescued the seven persons from 'Om Shree' after a distress call was received, the force said in a release.

"Ship C-161 was on routine deployment off Porbandar when it responded swiftly to the distress call and located the sinking boat. Five persons were rescued by fishing boat 'Kankeshwari;' while two persons were saved by ICG. After the seven were medically examined, they were allowed to disembark at Mangrol," the release said. PTI COR PD BNM