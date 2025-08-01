Seven former Sena (UBT) councillors from Yavatmal join Shinde-led party

Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) Seven former councillors of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from Yavatmal in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra have joined the ruling bloc ally Shiv Sena headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who said their induction reflects growing popularity of his party.

These former councillors, three of them ex-chairpersons of the Ner municipality in Yavatmal, formally joined the Shiv Sena on late Thursday night in Thane in the presence of Shinde and the party's cabinet minister Sanjay Rathod.

The switchover is being seen as a significant setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, an arch political rival of Shinde, in the politically sensitive Yavatmal district.

The induction event also saw hundreds of political workers and office-bearers from various parties switching sides.

A Shiv Sena release said as many as 10,000 more office-bearers and political activists from western Vidarbha are expected to soon join the party, a constituent of the ruling alliance Mahayuti, which also includes the BJP and the NCP.

Among the prominent figures who joined the Shiv Sen are -- Pawan Jaiswal, Sunita Jaiswal and Vanita Misle -- all former chairpersons of the Ner municipality.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said the influx of leaders and workers into the Shiv Sena was a testament to the development work done under the Mahayuti government during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister (June 2022-November 2024).

"Whether it was for our beloved sisters, farmers, or senior citizens, the government brought good days for all. The historic mandate in the assembly polls (in favour of Mahayuti in November 2024) was not accidental, it was earned," the deputy CM noted.

The Shiv Sena chief asserted Mahayuti's "governance model" has been accepted by people.

"While opponents like the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were still dreaming of power, people had already moved on and placed their faith in Mahayuti's governance model. Those who were dreaming of power have been crushed. The beloved sisters have ensured their defeat," he averred, apparently referring to the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was seen as a gamechanger in the assembly polls.

Shinde highlighted that the Shiv Sena honours its promises, and that is why people from across Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha, are showing faith in the party's leadership.

"Even though I was on a Delhi tour, I deeply appreciate that activists from Yavatmal took the effort to travel to Thane just to join our party," he said.

Shiv Sena minister Rathod announced that the next induction event will be held in Yavatmal, where he said 10,000 activists from Vidarbha, primarily from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and local outfits, are expected to join his party. PTI COR RSY