Seven get death sentence for murdering man in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Seven people have been sentenced to death by the district sessions court at Chuchura in West Bengal's Hooghly district for the gruesome murder of a man in 2020.

All seven were found guilty of murdering and mutilating the body of Bishnu Mal and another man was convicted for disposing of a limb of the deceased.

The additional district and sessions judge, fast track court, Chuchura, pronounced the death sentence to Vishal Das and six other associates on Thursday for the murder of Mal.

According to the prosecution, Das and his associates, who were involved in anti-social activities in Chuchura town, had abducted Mal from near his house on October 11, 2020.

It was stated that Mal was murdered and his body was cut into pieces and thrown away in different places.

Das and the other accused persons were arrested later following an investigation by the police.

It was stated that Das' advances were turned down by a woman who was in a relationship with Mal and angered by this, the murder was committed.

While the seven were sentenced to death, another person was convicted for disposing of a limb and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. PTI AMR BDC