Seven Goa sites, including two linked to freedom fighter Deepaji Rane, notified as protected monuments

Panaji, Feb 15 (PTI) The Goa government on Thursday declared seven sites as protected monuments.

The sites mentioned in the notification issued by the state Archives department include Nanus Fort in Sattari taluka from where freedom fighter Deepaji Rane began his revolt against Portuguese rule in 1852.

The residence of Rane in Kumbharkhan in Sattarihas also been included as a protected site under Goa Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act 1978.

"Betul Fort in South Goa's Quepem taluka, which was built on the orders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century, has been included. The other sites notified are rock engraving at Mauxi in Sattari taluka, stone circle at Baddem Cotigao in South Goa, Soliye Temple at Cola in Canacona and Tank of Shree Vazreshwar Temple at Shree Shantadurga Ballikarin Saunsthan," an official said. PTI RPS BNM BNM