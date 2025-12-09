Seven goats killed in wild animal attack in Beed

Beed Dec 9 (PTI) Seven goats were mauled to death by a wild animal on a farm in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred at Dongar Pimpala village in Ambejogai tehsil on Sunday, has caused panic in the area.

According to officials, a wild animal entered a farm and killed seven goats.

Revenue officials were alerted, and a panchnama was conducted.

Villagers have urged the forest department to track the predator, increase vigilance in the area and announce prompt compensation for the affected farmer. PTI COR ARU