Seven heads of cattle electrocuted in Dombivali

Thane, Jul 5 (PTI) Five buffaloes and two cows died of electric shock in Dombivali in Thane district on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The incident took place in Pisvali village after a live wire touched a cattle shed, he said.

"Three buffaloes, two buffalo calves, a cow and its calf were electrocuted. Earlier in the morning, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) workers had cut off supply to trim branches touching the power lines near the cattle shed. When supply was restored, the cattle were electrocuted," he said.

A probe is underway to see if there was any negligence on the part of MSEDCL staffers, the official said. PTI COR BNM