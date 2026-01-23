Seven held after unrest over 'chadar' procession in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Tension erupted in Faizganj Behta area here when a 'chadar' procession faced objections while passing through a Hindu locality, with police saying permission had not been sought for the event.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a woman from the area had been advised to offer a 'chadar' at the Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah in Delhi and organise a community feast for the recovery of her ailing child, SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said on Friday.

According to the police, members of the Muslim community allegedly took out a 'chadar' procession without permission through a Hindu residential area on Thursday, following which objections were raised by residents and a commotion ensued. People from other districts were also part of the procession, which added to the tension.

Singh said the procession was allegedly taken out at the behest of the Faizganj Behta Nagar Panchayat chairman, Israr Ali and was an attempt to introduce a new practice.

He said people from Rampur and some other districts had also joined the procession.

Police registered a case against nine people, including Israr Ali, and arrested seven of them following the procession.

Heavy police deployment has also been made in the area in view of Friday prayers, they said.

On receiving information about the disturbance, senior officers along with a heavy police force reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Singh said, adding that further searches are on to nab others involved.

Singh said those who disturb peace will not be spared.