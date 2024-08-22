Seven held as Jharkhand ATS raids hideouts of terror group AQIS

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) Seven people allegedly linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) were detained by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in raids in different parts of the state on Thursday, an official said.

The raids that started in the early morning were being conducted in 14 locations in Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga, following a tip-off about sleeper cell agents of AQIS, he said.

"The raids are still going on. Around seven persons allegedly linked to the organisation have been detained so far. Evidence is being verified. Based on the evidence, arrests would be made," Superintendent of Police (ATS) Rishabh Jha told PTI. PTI SAN SOM