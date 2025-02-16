Seven held for attack, robbery in Palghar district

Palghar, Feb 16 (PTI) Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a group of people in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, all residents of Nalla Sopara, were arrested in connection with the attack that took place on February 13, an official said.

According to the police, the complainant and his friends were sitting near a bus stop in the early hours of Thursday when the accused persons came to the spot and attacked them with sharp weapons without any provocation and decamped with their mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

The official said three men injured in the attack were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said a case was registered against the accused under section 311 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. PTI COR ARU