Seven held for beating co-workers in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested by the Tronica city police for allegedly beating their co-workers brutally with sticks and iron roads two days ago, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Dharu Barman (34), Rana Burman (20), Uttam Sarkar (31), Puribal Burman (43), Dalim Burman (34), Tapon Roy (25), and Tapoo Burman (26), the officials said, adding they all belong to West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.

The officials said the accused are working as construction workers with national highway (NH) 709, which connects the Akshar Dham temple to Saharanpur.

All these workers had a tiff with another group of Saharanpur on Wednesday evening following a petty issue of boarding a tractor trolley to go to their camp, they said.

The officials further said that they used wooden sticks and iron rods during the brawl in which one dozen workers sustained injuries and were rushed to the GTB Hospital, Delhi, for treatment.

One of the workers, Nadeem (27), died in the hospital during treatment, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav, said the labourers are living in a rented compound in Panchlok village of Tronica city.