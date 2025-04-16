Seven held for clashing with police during anti-Waqf Act protest in Assam's Silchar

Silchar: Seven people have been arrested in connection with protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act leading to a clash between agitators and police in Assam's Cachar district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The protest march was taken out on Sunday without permission from Berenga Village towards Silchar town and the agitators threw stones at the police with the latter resorting to a mild lathi charge, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in the district to prevent further outbreak of violence, Mahatta told reporters here.

A case was registered in Silchar police station and an operation was conducted in Bagadahar and Kashipur area on Tuesday leading to the arrest of seven people, he said.

A local court remanded the arrested people to judicial custody.

Mahatta said that investigations were on and there was a possibility of more arrests being made in near future.

Prohibitory orders in the district will continue to be in force to prevent any violence and anyone attempting to take the law into their hands will not be tolerated, the SP said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said no protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 will be allowed in the state and suggested that the agitators go to the Supreme Court for the redressal of their grievances.

After its enactment earlier this month, several individuals and groups have expressed reservations about the legislation, which seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.