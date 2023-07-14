Seven held for house breaking thefts in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 14 (PTI) Seven persons have been arrested in Palghar for alleged involvement in house breaking thefts (HBTs), a police official said on Friday.

This has led to the solving of 14 cases registered in Pelhar police station limits, Senior Inspector Vasant Labhde said.

Stolen items, including a motorcycle, eight mobile phones and cash, all cumulatively worth Rs 1.10 lakh, have been seized from them, he said.

They also have cases against their names in Valiv and Vasai railway police stations, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM