Seven held for Rs 1-crore cigarette robbery in Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad, Jan 21 (PTI) The Faridabad Police has arrested seven men for allegedly taking a warehouse watchman hostage and decamping with cigarettes worth Rs 1 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, a tempo, 6,000 cigarette cases and Rs 5.65 lakh in cash were recovered from the accused. One more accused in the case is, however, still at large.

The incident occurred on December 28 at a warehouse of a private firm in Bhudatt Colony on Sihi Gate Road.

According to the complaint lodged by the warehouse owner, Pawan Natiya, a resident of Jaitpur Saurav Vihar, Delhi, a group of men scaled the boundary wall and entered the premises. They assaulted the security guard, Sushil, took him hostage and locked him in a room.

The robbers fled with 58,779 boxes of cigarettes. To conceal their identity, the accused also damaged the CCTV cameras, stole the digital video recorder (DVR) and snatched the guard's mobile phone. Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed and the case was handed over to the crime branch, Sector 30.

During investigation, the crime branch team arrested five suspects on January 17, followed by two more on January 20.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak, Virendra, Mohammad Umar, Rahul, Vinay, Mukesh Kumar and Bablu, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

"Investigation revealed that absconding accused, Rakesh, and the arrested Mohammad Umar were the masterminds behind the heist," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

"The duo had conducted reconnaissance of the facility after learning that cigarette packets arrive there from Sonipat. On the night of the crime, they used a tempo stolen from Delhi to transport the goods," the officer said, adding that the police are questioning the accused under remand.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend Rakesh, another accused in the case, he added. PTI COR AKY AKY