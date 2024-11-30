Seven held in Bhiwandi for cheating 1200 persons with cheap rations scheme

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) Seven persons were arrested in Bhiwandi on Saturday for allegedly cheating several persons by promising them rations at cheap rates, a police official said.

The Nizampura police station official identified the seven as Faizal Mansur Ahmed Shaikh, Ali Sajjad Jaffri, Mohammad Afan Akbarali Ansari, Shabnam Sheikh, Shabora Mariam, Shain and Rahila.

"Between November 4 and 29, the seven took Rs 500 from 1200 persons to provide cheap rations. They collected Rs 6 lakh but reneged on the promise. The seven have been charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he said. PTI COR BNM