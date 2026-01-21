Seven held in Delhi's Narela flyover robbery case

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested seven people and claimed to have solved a robbery committed in Narela Industrial area ten days ago, an official said on Wednesday.

The crime was committed on January 11 when the complainant, Kuldeep, was travelling on his motorcycle across the Narela–Bawana flyover carrying Rs 4.5 lakh in cash.

Four men intercepted him in a white car, assaulted him and threatened him with a country-made pistol before fleeing with the cash.

A case was registered, and a team analysed CCTV footage from DSIIDC Narela and nearby areas to identify the suspects.

Based on inputs, police arrested Nikhil (25), Monu (22) and Anil (25) on January 19, followed by Anshul (21), he said.

"Further investigation led the team to Aligarh, where three more accused, Rohit (25), Sourabh (22) and Ajay (22), were apprehended," said the officer.

During searches, police recovered part of the robbed cash — Rs 31,000 from Monu, Rs 30,000 from Anshul, Rs 3,000 from Anil and Rs 2,500 from Nikhil.

A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Nikhil, while a mobile phone allegedly used in the conspiracy was seized from Ajay. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM AMJ AMJ