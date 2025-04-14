Seven held in Dombivali after two groups clash over garlanding Ambedkar statue

Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) Seven persons were arrested on Monday after two groups clashed in Dombivali in Thane district following an argument over garlanding the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar during a function to mark his birth anniversary, a police official said.

The incident took place at Mashal Chowk, the Dombivali police station official said.

"People had started gathering at the site since 1:45am. One group wanted to garland Babasaheb's statue first, but another set of people objected to this. The argument escalated into a clash in which sticks were used and stones were pelted, resulting in injuries to some persons and damage to vehicles," he said.

"Those arrested and injured include women. The situation is fully under control. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM