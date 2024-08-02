Seven held in Kolkata for duping foreigners online

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested seven people from Kolkata's Behala area for allegedly duping several people overseas in the name of enhancing and correcting their internet connection services, a police officer said.

The accused allegedly used to pose as software engineers and collect information about the foreigners' debit and ATM cards.

Then they used to withdraw funds from their accounts, the officer said.

The people cheated are mostly based in Australia.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the seven and seized several computers, hard disks and earphones from their possession, he said.

"The seven have been booked under provisions of cybercrime laws. We are looking for the kingpin of the racket," he added. PTI SCH SBN SBN