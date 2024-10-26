Seven held over lynching of man in Thane district

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a 20-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Rahmat Saha Alam, originally from West Bengal, was accused of stealing a mobile phone and beaten to death by a group of people in the Bhiwandi area on Wednesday.

Working on several inputs, people took seven from the group of attackers into custody, while teams have been sent to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in search of the others involved in the crime, the official said.

Initially, police found it difficult to identify the victim. Subsequently, they shared his photo on social media which helped them gather more information about him, leading to his identification.

The victim had come to Bhiwandi from West Bengal six months ago, said Thane city police public relations officer Sailesh Salvi. PTI COR NR