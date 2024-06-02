Seven held with drugs in Assam: CM

Guwahati, Jun 2 (PTI) Seven persons have been arrested and contraband drugs recovered from them in separate operations in Assam's Barak Valley, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The operations were carried out on Saturday, he said.

Sharing details on X, Sarma said the operations were conducted based on the police's 'strong intelligence network'.

Karimganj Police raided a shop and seized nearly 800 kg of Ganja and arrested one person.

In two operations by Cachar Police, 1.9 kg of heroin was seized and six persons were apprehended, the CM said. "These operations and seizures are weakening the drug nexus in the state," he added. PTI SSG RG