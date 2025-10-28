Seven held with drugs worth Rs 1.6 crore in east Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Seven alleged drug traffickers have been arrested with recovery of huge consignment of psychotropic substances worth around Rs 1.6 crore during a major anti-narcotics operation in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Two cars worth about Rs 15 lakh that were used to transport the drugs were also seized, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Naveel (23), Talib (30), Nadir Khan alias Sahil (29), Md. Amaan (50), Areeb (26), Arshu (26) and Tarakki (30), all residents of Delhi.

Several among them are repeat offenders, with previous involvements in robbery, snatching, theft and Arms Act cases.

The police said 121.58 kg of marijuana and 600 grams of heroin, both of commercial quantity, were recovered from their possession.

Police acted on a tip-off that the suspects were planning to deliver a large consignment of narcotics while police deployment was high for Chhath Puja.

Based on this input, a trap was laid near Ghazipur Border on NH-9 on Monday evening. Two cars including one without a number plate were intercepted, and all seven suspects were apprehended, a senior police officer said.

“On searching the cars, the drugs were recovered. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they had earlier been involved in theft, robbery and snatching and had met in the Chandni Mahal area, where they started consuming and later selling narcotics for quick money.

They sourced drugs from Uttar Pradesh for further distribution in Delhi-NCR, the police said.

Among the arrested, Md Amaan and Areeb are listed as "bad characters" of Chandni Mahal Police Station, while Nadir Khan alias Sahil is a proclaimed offender in cases registered at Dwarka North Police Station and Kasganj Police Station, Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Further investigation into the supply chain and distribution network is underway, they added. PTI SSJ NB