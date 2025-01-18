Seven held with ganja worth Rs 14 lakh in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 18 (PTI) Seven persons were arrested on Saturday allegedly with 66.69 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 14 lakh in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The seven, including three women, were held in Majholi while carrying the contraband, sourced from Odisha, in two vehicles, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pradeep Shende told reporters.

"The four-wheelers have registration plates of Chhattisgarh. The accused are Sourabh Khare (22), Satyakala Khare (48), Kanchan Thakur (24) and Sonu Burman (22), Lakhan Burman (20), Mamta Burman (50) and Deepak Lodhi (21). The operation was carried out by the local Crime Branch and Majholi police," Shende said. PTI COR LAL BNM