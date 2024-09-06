Seven held with ganja worth Rs 42.86 lakh in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (PTI) The police on Friday seized ganja worth Rs 42.86 lakh in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city and arrested seven persons for smuggling the contraband, an official said.

The accused had brought 194.85 kg of ganja, wrapped in boxes, in a truck from Ganjam district of Odisha a few days ago and had planned to sell it to their connections in the city, the Ahmedabad crime branch stated in a release.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team raided a godown in the Vatva industrial area of the city and apprehended the accused with the contraband, it said.

The accused were identified as Sanjay Sahu, Sushant Gauda, Ajay Swain, Laba Gauda, Manigadan Mudaliyar, Kumar Pandey and Sandip Shah.

The crime branch also seized the truck used for transporting the narcotic substance from Odisha to Ahmedabad, the release said.

A preliminary probe has revealed that Sanjay Sahu and Sushant Gauda purchased the contraband from Ganjam and sent it to Ahmedabad with the help of others, who rented a godown in Vatva, the release said. PTI PJT ARU