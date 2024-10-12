Seven hospitalised after suffering electric shock during procession in Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod, Oct 12 (PTI) Seven persons suffered electric shock injuries during a religious procession to mark Dussehra in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Kanwar village under Sanjari police post limits when the bamboo pole of a flag came in contact with a live wire, which snapped and fell on people taking part in the procession, the official said.

"The injured include three women and a 14-year-old boy. They were going to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga after the end of Navratri. The person holding the flag, identified as Parmeshwar Patel, is critical. All of them are being treated at Dhamtari district hospital. A probe into the incident is underway," he said. PTI COR TKP BNM