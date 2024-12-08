Seven hospitalised as fire guts photo studio in Pune

Pune, Dec 8 (PTI) Seven persons were hospitalised after a fire destroyed a photo studio in Pune on Sunday evening, an official said.

The blaze erupted at the photo studio, located on the ground floor of a 5-storey building in the city’s Bavdhan area, around 5.50 pm, he said.

“We received a call at 5.52 pm about the incident. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The photo studio was gutted into the fire,” the fire brigade official said.

Amid the raging fire, seven people were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the official said.

The fire has been controlled, the official said, adding that its cause was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NR