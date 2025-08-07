Seven houses damaged in landslide in Pithoragarh's Dapha village

Pithoragarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Seven houses were fully damaged in a landslide that occurred Thursday morning in Dapha village of Munsiyari following heavy rains in the district for over a week.

The district administration has paid more than Rs 14 lakh as compensation and ex gratia to the people whose houses have been damaged fully, Pithoragarh Magistrate Vinod Goswami, who visited the affected village along with SP Rekha Yadav, said.

"We have distributed a sum of Rs 14,35,000 to all seven villagers whose houses were fully damaged and became unfit for living," Goswami said.

A team of geologists has been instructed to study geological situation of the village, he said.

Efforts are also underway to treat the canal near which Dapha village is situated, he said.

"We have also instructed SDRF and NDRF teams located in Munsiyari to remain alert in view of the situation," he said.

The damaged houses belonged to Mahendra Ram, khushal Ram, Mohan Singh, Ummed Singh, Khushal Singh, Durga Singh and Mohan Singh, all residents of Dapha village. PTI COR ALM ZMN