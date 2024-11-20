Seven hurt after SUV collides with truck in Karnataka

Kundapura (Karnataka) Nov 20 (PTI) Seven passengers in an SUV sustained injuries when their vehicle allegedly collided with a truck near the Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple on National Highway 66, close to Kumbashi village, on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The injured passengers, along with the truck driver, were admitted to a hospital in Manipal for treatment, they added.

According to police, the SUV carrying a group of tourists from Kerala, was coming from Kundapura to Udupi. When they reached Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple, the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle to enter the temple premises. At the same time, a truck with a Mangaluru registration, transporting fish from Goa to Kerala, collided with the reversing vehicle.

The impact of the collision left the SUV severely damaged, while the truck overturned on the highway, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

A case of accident has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI COR AMP KH