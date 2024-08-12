Seven hurt in collision between state transport bus and truck

Nashik, Aug 12 (PTI) At least seven persons were injured in a collision between a state transport bus and a truck on the Mumbai-Agra national highway on Monday in Nashik district, police said.

The injured persons included the bus driver and five passengers and the truck attendant, an official said.

The collision occurred in Vadivarhe area in Igatpuri taluka at around 8:50 am when the bus was headed to Kasara in Thane district, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital and private hospitals.

A case has been registered at Wadivarhe police station. PTI COR NSK