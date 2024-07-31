Seven including police officer injured as accused throw hot water

Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) Seven persons including a police officer sustained injuries on Wednesday when some persons wanted in a criminal case allegedly threw hot water on them at Bhayander in the district.

The incident took place in Walchand Nagar locality when a police team went to arrest four accused named in a case registered under the Indian Penal Code section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), said Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad.

The four accused obstructed the team from entering their flat. When the police managed to force their way in, the accused threw hot water at them, the DCP said.

The police team still managed to take them in custody.

The injured officer and others were admitted to hospital, DCP Gaikwad said.

The accused were involved in a dispute with their landlord and had allegedly assaulted him.

A fresh case would be registered against them for attacking the police team, the DCP said. PTI COR KRK