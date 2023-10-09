Seven, including three minors, held for student's murder in Haryana

Faridabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Seven students, including three minors, have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old student here, police said on Monday.

The accused were apprehended after the victim's family staged a demonstration alleging police inaction.

The victim, Daksh, was assaulted by a group of students with sticks and cricket bats over a petty issue on September 28 when he was on his way to his tuition class. He died during treatment at a hospital on Saturday night, police said.

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station, they said.

"Six accused, including three minors, were apprehended last night while one accused was held today. We are conducting raids to nab other suspects in the case," said Sub-Inspector Ishwar Singh, the investigating officer.

After Daksh's death, his family members staged a demonstration on Sunday, alleging police inaction in the case.

Even though some of the accused have been identified, they have not been arrested yet, alleged Daksh's father Vipin Kumar. PTI COR DIV DIV