Seven including two children killed in road accident in TN

Tiruvannamalai (TN), Oct 15 (PTI) Seven persons, including two children, were killed and a woman was seriously injured after a car and truck collided head-on near here on Sunday, police said.

While the cause of the accident is being probed, initial enquiries reveal that the car had swerved to the opposite direction of the road, a Chengam police official said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement, condoled the deaths of seven persons and said he has ordered a solatium of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

Also, he has ordered an assistance of Rs one lakh to the injured woman.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami condoled the deaths.

Chengam police had initially said eight persons were killed in the accident. A sub-divisional police official later said the death toll was seven and the injured woman was being treated in a state-run hospital.

The accident occurred on the Tiruvannamalai-Bengaluru highway and the occupants of the car were returning to the Karnataka capital after visiting a temple in Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN VGN KH