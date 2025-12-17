Seven infiltrators from Bangladesh sent back: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) Seven infiltrators from Bangladesh have been intercepted in Assam's Cachar district and sent back to their country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

"Kudos to @cacharpolice for making 7 illegal migrants rethink breakfast plans as they ended up having it in their home country," the chief minister posted on X.

They were sent back via Sribhumi, he said.

"They learned the hard way: in Assam, hospitality is warm, but our rules are piping hot. Firm action: served fresh, daily!," Sarma said.

The CM had, on several occasions, claimed that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam and each week at least 35-40 people were being "pushed back".

The Assam Cabinet had, in October, approved the framing of an SOP under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to guide the district commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSP) to expel illegal migrants from Assam, and tackle the unabated illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the North East since the disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.

The police have been maintaining a high alert along the international border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally, and persons without valid citizenship documents will be pushed back, an official said. PTI DG BDC