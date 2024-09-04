Seven injured in animal attack in UP's Bhadohi village

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) Seven people were injured in attacks by wild animals at a village in this district, leaving the locals in the grip of fear.

Bhadohi's Divisional Forest Officer Neeraj Arya on Wednesday said the incident occurred in Bankat village last midnight. Some animal attacked and injured Santola Devi, Vivek Mishra, Vikas Mishra, Rajan Prajapati, Sahib Lal and a girl, he said.

All the injured were taken to Deegh Community Health Centre for treatment, said local forest department officials who rushed to the site following the incident.

Similar human-animal conflicts have been reported in some other parts of Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, eight people, including seven children, have lost their lives and more than 30 people have been injured in wolf attacks in less than two months.

Arya said that following the incident in Bankat village, a team of forest officials is on a visit to the area. The villagers said that animals bigger than dogs came out in the dark and attacked some people, injuring their hands, legs and faces, he said.

"Initial investigation suggests that a pack of jackals was behind the attack," the divisional forest officer said.

The DFO advised the villagers not to go out of their houses at night.

Chief Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Chak said those injured in the attacks received medical treatment at the Deegh Community Health Centre but none of them were grievously injured. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD