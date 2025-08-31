Seven injured in autorickshaw-car collision in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) Seven persons were injured, including two critically, in a collision between an autorickshaw and a car in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Sigra area under the jurisdiction of Medininagar Sadar police station around 9 pm, an officer said.

The injured persons were admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding that the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.