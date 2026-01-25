Seven injured in brick-batting during Saraswati idol immersion ceremony

Lohardaga/Hazaribag, Jan 25 (PTI) Seven people were injured in brick-batting between two groups on Sunday during the immersion of Goddess Sarswati idols in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a police officer said.

During the immersion ceremony, an altercation broke out between two groups in Urmudu village under Kudu block. The altercation turned violent when the two groups started throwing stones at each other, resulting in the injury to seven people, the officer said.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police Sadique Anwar Rizvi and ADM Amit Kumar, along with adequate forces, rushed to the spot to maintain law and order.

Though tension prevailed in the area, the situation was well under control, police said.

Adequate police force has been deployed in the area to ensure peace, tranquillity, and harmony.

Meanwhile, a similar stone-pelting between two groups occurred in Keredari block of Hazaribag district on Saturday night over playing objectionable songs in the idol immersion procession.

Superintendent of Police, Hazaribag, Anjani Anjan rushed to the spot and is camping there to keep vigil on the situation.

Police claimed that the situation was brought under control within hours, and security arrangements were tightened to maintain law and order. PTI COR BS RG