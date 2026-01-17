Seven injured in bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) At least seven people were injured after a Himachal Pradesh road transport bus enroute to Sarkaghat veered away from the road on Saturday morning, police said.

According to them, the accident occurred near Tapoun village when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A police team from Sarkaghat reached the spot, rescued the injured and admitted them to the local civil hospital. The injured have been identified as bus driver Dinesh Kumar, Khadku Ram, Kaushalya Devi, Brahmi Devi, Kunta Devi, Kaushalya and Neema Devi, all residents of Mandi district.

Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Sakshi Verma, said a case has been registered in the matter, and further investigation is underway.