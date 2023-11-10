Seven injured in car accident in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala) Nov 10 (PTI) Seven people were injured on Friday when the car they were travelling met with an accident near Vadanappily here, police said.

The car was coming from Thiruvananthapuram and the passengers were pilgrims visiting Guruvayoor temple, they added.

The accident occurred at around 3.30 AM.

According to the police, it appeared that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

"The car veered off to the opposite lane and collided with a national permit lorry," they said.

The injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals and their conditions are said to be stable.

Police said Fire Service officials had to cut open the mangled car to rescue the driver. PTI RRT RRT KH